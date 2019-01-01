UK police treating stabbing attack at Manchester Victoria Station as terrorist investigation

The stabbing attack which occurred in Manchester, England on New Year’s Eve is being treated as a terrorist investigation, police said. The attack left three people injured, including a police officer.

“We are treating this as a terrorist investigation,” Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters on Tuesday. Earlier in the day law enforcement had said the probe was led by counter-terrorist experts but they were "keeping an open mind".

BREAKING: @gmpolice confirm they are treating the stabbing at #ManchesterVictoria as a terror incident. @CCIanHopkins has just provided this update pic.twitter.com/mWaoqufEis — Hits Manchester News (@hitsmcrnews) January 1, 2019

Police will continue to work to identify the man apprehended during the assault and are currently searching for an address in the Cheetham Hill area where the suspect is believed to have stayed.

The knife-wielding assailant began stabbing commuters at the Manchester Victoria Train Station around 9pm on Monday. He wounded a man and a woman before being subdued and detained by the police. A transport police officer was also injured during the incident.