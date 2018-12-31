Newly released VIDEO is said to show Saudi hit team carrying Khashoggi’s body parts in suitcases

As the death of Jamal Khashoggi continues to cause international outrage, new footage has emerged purporting to show the journalist’s killers carrying body parts in suitcases into the house of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

The video, which was initially leaked to Turkish news channel A Haber, was made public on Sunday evening. It shows several people – presumed to be the team that killed the Washington Post columnist – carrying suitcases and bags. They are seen entering the Saudi consul-general’s residence in Istanbul, several hundred meters from the Saudi consulate where Khashoggi was killed.

The video, dated October 2, the day that Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, entered the consulate and never came back out.

Journalists from the daily Sabah newspaper, who on Sunday released a book on their own investigation into the murder of the renowned journalist, say that all evidence points to “the well of the Saudi consul’s residence” in Istanbul. “Turkish officials believe that the body is in the well, but it could also be in some other place in the residence,” one of the book’s writers, Nazif Kahraman, said.

SUB Khashoggi’s killer: ‘I've never worked on a warm body so far’

Titled “Diplomatic Atrocity: The dark secrets of the Khashoggi murder,” the book gives new details about the moments surrounding Khashoggi’s death, including the transcripts of audio recordings from the murder site.

Also on rt.com ‘The thing is done’: Khashoggi killing tape indicates hit squad was briefing Riyadh, report says

The book publishes the blood-curdling comments of one of the alleged killers, Salah Mohammed Tubaigy, the head of forensic medicine at the Saudi interior ministry. “I've never worked on a warm body so far but I can easily handle him [Khashoggi],” Tubaigy is quoted as saying before the killing of the journalist. He adds that when he is “cutting cadavers,” he would “put headphones on and listen to music.” “I'd also drink my coffee at the same time,” he notes in the records.

Saudi Arabia slams US Senate for naming Prince MBS as ‘responsible’ for Khashoggi murder

Tubaigy’s name as Khashoggi’s killer has been surfacing and re-surfacing in the media since October. It was he who said that he knows “how to cut well,” while speaking about the dismemberment of the Saudi dissident’s body in one of the leaked recordings.

The authors of the book suggest that, when being confronted by his killers, Khashoggi realized that he wouldn’t walk alive and free. When the killers approach him he is heard asking: “Are you going to kill me? Are you going to strangle me?”

In his last words Khashoggi is heard asking someone not to cover his mouth because he has asthma. “You are going to have to strangle me,” he reportedly told his assassins.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!