‘I know how to СUT WELL’ – Erdogan, quoting one of Khashoggi’s murderers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed new disturbing details about the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, saying one of the killers was a senior Saudi military official.

According to the Turkish leader, the Saudi intelligence chief “is heard saying in the recording that it is a disaster” that Khashoggi has been drugged.

“‘I know how to cut well,’ the other man responds. Why? Because he is a forensic expert. He is a senior military guy. Everything is there in the recordings,” Erdogan said in a speech at the Jerusalem Platform event in Istanbul on Friday, as cited by Hurriyet Daily News.

A prominent Saudi dissident, Jamal Khashoggi disappeared in early October after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Riyadh later claimed that he was killed as a fight spontaneously broke out in the building. Ankara, however, insists the journalist was assassinated by a ‘hit squad’ dispatched from Saudi Arabia. His body has still not been found.

Through a series of media leaks, Turkish officials have been alleging that Khashoggi was beaten, drugged and cut to pieces by a bone saw. This week, citing its own sources, CNN reported that the audio recording of the journalist’s last moments captured him saying “I can’t breathe,” which was followed by the sounds of his body being dismembered.

Earlier reports have suggested that the alleged perpetrators called up an aide of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and informed him that their mission was accomplished.

