3 injured in Manchester rail station stabbing

Three people, including a police officer, have been injured in a stabbing incident at a tram stop in Manchester, England on New Year’s Eve. The station is closed for a police investigation. The suspect has been arrested.

The incident took place around 9 pm local time, according to reporters at the scene. British Transport Police of Greater Manchester confirmed only that a male suspect is under arrest.

Police incident at Manchester Victoria Metrolink station. No trams running to or from this stop. pic.twitter.com/lDEtLyZ5ux — Charlotte Dobson (@dobsonMEN) December 31, 2018

Victoria Station has now been closed while police carry out their investigation. pic.twitter.com/YWubF8uemi — Charlotte Dobson (@dobsonMEN) December 31, 2018

One of the witnesses spoke of an attacker using a “long kitchen knife.”

Just been very close to the most terrifying thing. Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform. Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife. Totally shaken. This is seriously messed up. pic.twitter.com/CnUw7j2TOT — ᔕᗩᗰ ᑕᒪᗩᑕK (@Clack_Sam) December 31, 2018

There was no word on the perpetrator’s motive or the identity of the victims. Local media reported one man and one woman were injured, as well as a police officer who suffered a shoulder wound.

Victoria Station serves both the railway and the local Metrolink tram network, which transports millions across seven lines and 93 stops.

