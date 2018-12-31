HomeUK News

3 injured in Manchester rail station stabbing

Three people, including a police officer, have been injured in a stabbing incident at a tram stop in Manchester, England on New Year’s Eve. The station is closed for a police investigation. The suspect has been arrested.

The incident took place around 9 pm local time, according to reporters at the scene. British Transport Police of Greater Manchester confirmed only that a male suspect is under arrest.

One of the witnesses spoke of an attacker using a “long kitchen knife.”

There was no word on the perpetrator’s motive or the identity of the victims. Local media reported one man and one woman were injured, as well as a police officer who suffered a shoulder wound.

Victoria Station serves both the railway and the local Metrolink tram network, which transports millions across seven lines and 93 stops.

