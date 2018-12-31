3 injured in Manchester rail station stabbing
The incident took place around 9 pm local time, according to reporters at the scene. British Transport Police of Greater Manchester confirmed only that a male suspect is under arrest.
Police incident at Manchester Victoria Metrolink station. No trams running to or from this stop. pic.twitter.com/lDEtLyZ5ux— Charlotte Dobson (@dobsonMEN) December 31, 2018
Victoria Station has now been closed while police carry out their investigation. pic.twitter.com/YWubF8uemi— Charlotte Dobson (@dobsonMEN) December 31, 2018
One of the witnesses spoke of an attacker using a “long kitchen knife.”
Just been very close to the most terrifying thing. Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform. Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife. Totally shaken. This is seriously messed up. pic.twitter.com/CnUw7j2TOT— ᔕᗩᗰ ᑕᒪᗩᑕK (@Clack_Sam) December 31, 2018
There was no word on the perpetrator’s motive or the identity of the victims. Local media reported one man and one woman were injured, as well as a police officer who suffered a shoulder wound.
Victoria Station serves both the railway and the local Metrolink tram network, which transports millions across seven lines and 93 stops.
