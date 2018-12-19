Did Jeremy Corbyn call Theresa May a 'stupid woman'? (VIDEO)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing calls to apologize for apparently calling the Theresa May a “stupid woman” during the last Prime Minister's Questions of 2018 on 100 days till Brexit.

May was mocking Corbyn during heated exchanges. She told him to "look behind you" when camera caught him apparently saying ‘stupid woman’. The phrase wasn’t heard but could be lip read. Conservative MPs have called on the Labour leader to apologize.

Following the incident, Corbyn’s spokesman has denied that the labor leader said the phrase. “He did not call her a stupid woman, so I don’t think there are any grounds for an apology” adding that he said “stupid people” instead.

Watch the video and judge for yourself:

Following the incident numerous Tory MPs spoke out, demanding an apology from the now-absent Corbyn. The Speaker of the House John Bercow refused to draw conclusions on the incident having not witnessed it, in doing so further enraging the Government benches. Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom then added to the drama, reminding Bercow that he had used the same phrase at her earlier this year.

