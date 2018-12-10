Theresa May to address Parliament on Brexit amid reports key vote will be postponed

Theresa May has reportedly cancelled the parliamentary vote on her EU Withdrawal Deal, a day before it was scheduled to take place. The PM is set to address parliament later this afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, a spokesperson for May had claimed that the vote would be going ahead as planned. Minutes later Bloomberg and the Telegraph claimed that sources had revealed that the vote would now be delayed.

Unnamed sources referenced by Sky News and the BBC’s political editor, among others, said that the vote had been called off.

The alleged u-turn has led to accusations that the government is in 'chaos.'

Third source tells us vote ‘definitely off’ — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 10, 2018

The House of Commons vote, which would approve or reject the terms of the UK exit from EU, was due to held on Tuesday evening. It is reportedly now set to rescheduled, despite the government’s previous repeatedly statements saying that it will go ahead.

Brexiteer and Environment Secretary Michael Gove had told the BBC this morning that the the vote was definitely going ahead. The apparent change of strategy has led to MPs and journalists condemning the 'chaos' of May's government.

The contradictory briefing on whether or not the vote is going ahead is pretty extraordinary. It makes it look like even Downing Street no longer knows what Downing Street is doing. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) December 10, 2018

It saddens me enormously to see the damage inflicted on our country by the Brexit process, exemplified this morning by the ‘will she or won’t she’ chaos at No 10. Only the people can sort this out. #PeoplesVote — Angela Smith MP (@angelasmithmp) December 10, 2018

Meaningful Vote is off, Commons business being urgently rescheduled this afternoon. A spectacular mess. https://t.co/sQU0AQdKNE — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) December 10, 2018

11.15: Downing Street insists vote is definitely "going ahead as planned" and they're "confident" May will win it.



11.30 — Vote is pulled. https://t.co/bSIiWMHyPp — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 10, 2018

May is set to address the Commons at 3.30pm, following which MPs will hear a statement from Leader of house Andrea Leadsom, who will potentially formally pull the vote.

The PM was facing near certain defeat on the historic bill. More than 100 Tory backbenchers signaled they would vote against her, along with her Northern Irish allies, the DUP and Labour.

If May lost the vote she could have been ousted as leader, with her multiple cabinet ministers refusing to rule out a leadership challenge over the weekend.

In the wake of reports that the Brexit vote had been called off, sterling fell 0.4% against the US dollar to $1.26, the Press Association reports. Against the euro, the pound was down 0.6% at €1.10.

