JK Rowling ‘magically’ masters Russian in Twitter spat with Brexit sponsor

Taking a hit during an online duel with a pro-Brexit sponsor Arron Banks, Harry Potter author JK Rowling fired back with a lengthy tirade in Russian, prompting a flurry of reactions.

JK Rowling lashed out at Britain’s departure again, writing in an angry tweet: “I swear to God I'm trying not to bang on about Brexit but for f**k’s sake, every time I come out of my writing room and look at the news some more dumbassery has been committed.”

I swear to God I'm trying not to bang on about #Brexit but for FUCK'S SAKE, every time I come out of my writing room and look at the news some more dumbassery has been committed. THE WHOLE POINT OF DEMOCRACY IS THE FREEDOM TO CHANGE YOUR OPINION WHEN THE CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGE. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 28, 2018

The fiery message has caught the eye of Arron Banks, Britain's biggest ever individual political donor who put his wealth to support his Leave.EU campaign group. “Writing room! Could you be any more pretentious?” Banks tweeted.

Rowling accepted the challenge, telling Banks – in fairly good Russian – that this “modest man” spends his money “not on writing rooms, but on expensive lunches with suspiciously rich Russians.”

.@Arron_banks Ага, зато этот человек скромный аж некуда — деньги вкладывает не в писательские кабинеты, а в дорогие ланчи с подозрительно богатыми россиянами. pic.twitter.com/XDkVYv8Q9v — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 30, 2018

Twitterati rushed to comment on the Russian tirade, in which the Harry Potter author explicitly referred to Banks’ alleged links to Moscow.

Some Rowling fans were seemingly amused by the famous writer’s command of Russian – at least by the one she showed off in the tweet.

Written in impeccable idiomatic Russian. — v.cheianov (@cheianov) November 30, 2018

Роулинг по-русски лучше пишет, чем многие носители языка! Rowling writes better than many of the native speakers of Russian language! — Петров Максим (@EdlinskM) December 1, 2018

J.K, a question that's been eating me for years: how do you feel about Harry Potter spelled as Гарри Поттер ("Gary Potter") in Russian — Bakhti Nishanov (@b_nishanov) November 30, 2018

One user simply poked fun at the tweet, writing, “I’m a suspiciously poor Russian, I’d like to have a writing room, or at least, a lunch.”

Я подозрительно небогатый россиянин, мне бы отдельный писательский кабинет, ну или ланч... — ванильный мишка любит кефирчик (@eto_zhe_heephee) December 1, 2018

In the middle of the altercation, Banks, who is married to a Russian woman, came out with another tweet attacking how Rowling mastered the language of Chekhov.

Did you use a magic wand or google translate , to broadcast that from the luvvie writing room , my half blood Russian son says it doesn’t make much sense. https://t.co/eANrq8IAFl — Arron Banks (@Arron_banks) November 30, 2018

Other users, who didn’t feel the irony of the Twitter duel, rushed to support Rowling’s right to have a writing room.

Since when was it pretentious to have an office where you conduct your work? If you're a shopkeeper you go to your shop, a blacksmith goes to a forge, a writer goes to a writing room. I am a writer too. I have a writing room. Practical, not pretentious. — Julia Brannan (@BrannanJulia) November 30, 2018

Yes, how dare a writer by profession have a room in which they do their writing. It would be like a doctor having a surgery, or a car mechanic having a garage. Terribly pretentious. pic.twitter.com/smpbIfg5a9 — Ricky Gellissen, RN, LLM (@HuggablyGothic) November 30, 2018

Writers having a writing room is as pretentious as van drivers having a van. — ArtMichael (@LostImaging) November 30, 2018

