1.5 million UK households aim to run entire home using smart devices ‘in next 5 years’

Almost 1.5 million UK households aim to control their home using high tech gadgets, with 20% planning to use their phones in the next five years to help make their lives easier and save money on bills, according to new research.

A further third plan to utilize smart technology, integrated in home security and entertainment devices, that can be operated remotely via their mobile phone to part-control their homes, according to research conducted by insurer Policy Expert.

The firm says many homes are ahead of trend in new tech, with the average household owning three smart devices and 40% of people saying their gadgets make their lives a lot easier.

18% invest in smart technology to help them cut costs on household bills and 3% concede they only buy techie bits just to look good to their neighbors.

Adam Powell, operations director at Policy Expert, said: “Whether you’ve already passed over control of your home to smart devices, or you’re planning to make your first purchase, it’s important to make sure that your contents insurance covers big-ticket items.

“In some cases added security measures can reduce the cost of your premium.”

The most popular devices are smart TVs, smart meters, home hubs (that allow you to connect and control multiple smart home devices via your broadband router), remote heating thermostats, smart lighting and smart speakers.

Most popular smart home gadgets:

Smart TV – 54%

Smart meter – 26%

Home hub (e.g. Amazon Echo, Wink Hub, Apple TV) – 22%

Heating – 11%

Smart speaker – 10%

Smart health & fitness devices – 9%

Smart lighting – 7%

Smart plugs – 6%

Smart home surveillance camera – 5%

Kitchen appliances (e.g. smart fridge) – 4%

