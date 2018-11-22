HomeUK News

MP’s ‘mock suicide’ in House of Commons sparks inevitable Twitter outrage

Get short URL
MP’s ‘mock suicide’ in House of Commons sparks inevitable Twitter outrage
Clive Lewis ©REUTERS/Darren Staples
It all got a bit much for Labour MP Clive Lewis who decided to simulate shooting himself in the head during a House of Commons debate on the finance bill.

The MP for Norwich South, and shadow treasury minister, was filmed shaking his head and laughing while his colleague Anneliese Dodds was interrupted by a Tory MP.

Lewis then molds his fingers into the shape of a gun, inserts them into his mouth before pretending to shoot himself in the head. The MP even shakes his body, to account for recoil.

The joke received a mixed reaction on social media, with some attacking the MP for 'disrespect' and conducting 'behavior ill-befitting of an MP.'

While others, including the founder of the 'MenandBoysCoalition', defended Lewis, stating he just has a childish sense of humor. 

The MP’s particular brand of jokes has landed him in trouble in the past. He apologized after he was filmed saying to a man: “Get on your knees, bitch,” at a fringe event at the Labour Party Conference.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies