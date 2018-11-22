MP’s ‘mock suicide’ in House of Commons sparks inevitable Twitter outrage

It all got a bit much for Labour MP Clive Lewis who decided to simulate shooting himself in the head during a House of Commons debate on the finance bill.

The MP for Norwich South, and shadow treasury minister, was filmed shaking his head and laughing while his colleague Anneliese Dodds was interrupted by a Tory MP.

Lewis then molds his fingers into the shape of a gun, inserts them into his mouth before pretending to shoot himself in the head. The MP even shakes his body, to account for recoil.

The joke received a mixed reaction on social media, with some attacking the MP for 'disrespect' and conducting 'behavior ill-befitting of an MP.'

Mocking suicide from the man who recently called on a woman at Labour Party conference to "get on your knees bitch."

Clive Lewis is incredibly immature and not suited to being an MP at all. pic.twitter.com/gv5XzsNJjO — Peter Thompson (@P_G_Thompson) November 20, 2018

6,213 people died of suicide in the UK last year. It’s no laughing matter & this behaviour is ill-befitting of any MP, never mind a frontbencher. Clive Lewis should be ashamed of himself. https://t.co/AFX1GQ4vkH — Paul Church (@pauljchurch) November 20, 2018

While others, including the founder of the 'MenandBoysCoalition', defended Lewis, stating he just has a childish sense of humor.

Come on: Clive Lewis was a bit of a twonk here, but this is clearly not "mocking suicide" - and I say that as a campaigner on this issue. Let's all stop being so silly and offended about everything 🙏 https://t.co/h9UoERcISi — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) November 20, 2018

Just Clive Lewis being inappropriate in the Chamber whilst debating the #FinanceBill ... just a touch childish, don’t you think 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gOQoKAP9gh — Cameron Bradbury (@CamBradbury22) November 20, 2018

Yes, once again, someone is caught doing something very silly and immature - but it was a joke. If conservatives mock the left for getting easily offended, then conservatives shouldn't pretend to be offended when it's the other way round. Get over it. #clivelewishttps://t.co/hThnPiJ1sG — Richard Thomas (@RickyThomasblog) November 20, 2018

The MP’s particular brand of jokes has landed him in trouble in the past. He apologized after he was filmed saying to a man: “Get on your knees, bitch,” at a fringe event at the Labour Party Conference.

