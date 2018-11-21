Vote down my deal and ‘risk no Brexit at all’: Theresa May warns MPs

Brexit might not happen after all, warned Prime Minister Theresa May during a typically feisty PMQs, as she implored MPs to support her withdrawal agreement.

May claimed the refusal to sign up to her deal would create uncertainty and open up the prospect of the UK remaining in the EU post-March 29, 2019 – the date set for Brexit.

Responding to a question from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on the prospects of a no-deal, May said the alternative to her deal with the EU would lead to “more uncertainty, more division or it could risk no Brexit at all.”

Later the PM backtracked. May confirmed to Brexiteer MP Esther McVey, that Brexit will go ahead next March ‘come what may,’ leading to confusion even among journalists.

PM promises UK will leave EU next March.....20 minutes after saying it might not



You might be confused #PMQs — Rob Merrick (@Rob_Merrick) November 21, 2018

Theresa May tells Esther McVey we will definitely leave the EU in March 2019, while Number 10 goes around privately telling Brexiteers that if they don’t back her deal Brexit might not happen. Shambles #PMQs — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) November 21, 2018

Risking the anger of Brexiteers, May refused to say whether there were any circumstances in which Britain would leave the EU without a deal. In a notable change in rhetoric, May didn’t confirm that no-deal remained an option, despite repeatedly claiming over the last two year that it was “better than a bad deal.”

Earlier, new Work and Pensions Secretary, Amber Rudd, noted that parliament “will stop” a no-deal Brexit, appearing to contradict previous statements from the PM who had warned that failure to back her deal could lead to such a scenario.

Rudd told the BBC: “It is my view that parliament, the House of Commons, will stop ‘no deal’. There isn’t a majority in the House of Commons to allow that to take place.”

It comes hours before May meets with Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, in Brussels, as pressure increases on her to improve the draft Brexit deal and avert a crushing defeat in parliament.

