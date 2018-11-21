‘No-deal Brexit would be voted down’ – Rudd undermines May with embarrassing admission

A key part of Theresa May’s argument for her Brexit withdrawal agreement was undermined by her ally, Amber Rudd, when the new cabinet member said that parliament “will stop” a no-deal Brexit.

The prime minister, and her allies, have used the threat of a no-deal Brexit against MPs and the public, repeating the mantra “No deal is better than a bad deal.” Meanwhile, warnings that crashing out of the EU without a deal could lead to civil unrest and food shortages have never been far from front pages.

The chaos that would apparently come about from no-deal scenario is a key part of May’s strategy to win over MPs to support her unpopular withdrawal agreement.

However, the strategy was undermined today, as Rudd told the BBC: “It is my view that parliament, the House of Commons, will stop ‘no deal.’

“There isn’t a majority in the House of Commons to allow that to take place,” she said, contradicting the PM.

Rudd has only been in her new job as work and pensions secretary for days, replacing Esther McVey, who quit last week over her opposition to May’s deal. Earlier this year, Rudd resigned from her role over the Windrush Scandal, after misleading MPs over immigration-removal targets.

Rudd’s comments were leaped upon by journalists, with The Guardian’s Owen Jones saying that “the threat of ‘no deal’ is a myth,” while the BBC’s Norman Smith posted: “Amber Rudd appears to have just torpedoed the PM’s threat.”

The threat of No Deal is a myth, a con to try and coerce MPs into voting for Theresa May’s dire deal - and a Cabinet minister has just confirmed it https://t.co/Y5CrBJyH2d — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) November 21, 2018

Amber Rudd admitting Parliament would stop a Brexit no deal destroys May's false choice of her way or no way. PM's threats will now sound emptier, weakening her prospect of getting MPs to vote for the No 10 mess. Chaos — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 21, 2018

Strange communications tactic from Amber Rudd to publicly dismiss threat of no deal because Parliament will stop it. It's almost exactly the same line as Keir Starmer has been using to persuade Labour MPs to vote against the deal. — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) November 21, 2018

Amber Rudd appears to have just torpedoed the PMs' threat of NO Deal - "It is my view Parliament will stop No deal." #r4today — norman smith (@BBCNormanS) November 21, 2018

While Labour MPs who oppose both a ‘no deal’ and May’s deal also weighed in.

Major admission from Theresa May’s new cabinet member, @AmberRuddHR on @BBCr4today said: “It is my view that Parliament, the House of Commons will stop no deal, as Damian Collins already said earlier. There isn’t a majority in the House of Commons to allow that to take place.” — Labour Whips (@labourwhips) November 21, 2018

Amber Rudd is right: Parliament will stop no deal. I hope the rest of the Cabinet was listening and will finally drop the reckless no deal rhetoric. https://t.co/te86KKdg1m — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 21, 2018

Despite seemingly seeing off a coup attempt by Jacob Rees-Mogg and his Tory faction, the European Research Group, May is unlikely to get her deal through parliament.

As well as the expected opposition from Labour, May faces defeat should rebel Tories and her Northern Irish allies, the DUP, follow through with threats of their own and vote against it.

