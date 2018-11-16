London's Hyde Park partly evacuated after unexploded WW2 bomb discovered
Both the north and south bank of the Serpentine, a lake within Hyde Park close to Kensington Palace, have been closed.
The North and South Bank of the Serpentine, Hyde Park are currently closed due to the discovery of suspected WW2 ordnance. Apologies for the inconvenience this causes, officers are on scene and investigating.— MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) November 16, 2018
We can confirm that a suspicious object, probably an unexploded WW2 bomb, has been found in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park. Specialist police officers are on the scene and a cordon is currently in place between the Triangle car park and the boat house on Serpentine Road.— Royal Parks (@theroyalparks) November 16, 2018
DETAILS TO FOLLOW