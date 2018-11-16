HomeUK News

London's Hyde Park partly evacuated after unexploded WW2 bomb discovered

A huge unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered in central London’s Hyde Park, prompting an evacuation of the area. Specialist officers are currently at the scene close to Serpetine Road.

Both the north and south bank of the Serpentine, a lake within Hyde Park close to Kensington Palace, have been closed.

