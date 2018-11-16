May is either ‘completely useless’ or ‘plots’ to keep UK in EU – UKIP leader to RT

The withdrawal deal Theresa May recently presented satisfies neither Brexit supporters nor its opponents, the UKIP leader told RT. Gerard Batten says the move either proves the PM’s incompetence or a plot to stay in the bloc.

The vast majority of Britain’s political establishment turned against the prime minister as the draft divorce deal with the European Union was made public on Thursday. And it’s unlikely that the document will proceed, as both British and EU parliaments are reluctant to greenlight it, the UK Independence Party leader believes.

Speaking to RT, Gerard Batten ridiculed the very idea that May was allowed to head the withdrawal process as she has always been a hardline remainer, who nevertheless “does not satisfy” either side. He claims she has negotiated a deal under which the UK doesn’t really leave the EU.

“She is completely useless. Either this is a deliberate plot to actually not take us out of the European Union or she is completely useless. You can’t have it either way, she’s certainly not done a competent job,” Batten told RT.

The politician also accused May of having utter disrespect for UK interests, saying that the situation over Brexit is “unparalleled in British history,” as it is ruled over by a leader “prepared to sell out the country to a foreign power, which is precisely what she’s done.”

