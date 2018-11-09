Court rules against woman paralyzed after being 'catapulted' off bed during sex

The High Court has ruled against a woman who attempted to sue a furniture maker for a seven-figure sum after she was paralyzed in a freak sex accident while changing positions.

Claire Busby, 46, of Maidenhead, Berkshire sustained severe spinal injuries in the incident in which she claims she was ‘catapulted’ by a defective super king size double divan bed while shifting sexual position with former lover John Marshall.

“I spun around, I put my hand down and then I felt like I was catapulted off the back of the bed,” Busby said in court previously. “My head hit the floor, I fell to the side and then I heard like a spring in my body snap.”

Busby tried but ultimately failed to sue the Berkshire Bed Company, trading as Beds Are Uzzz, which supplied the bed. Busby had claimed the two divans that form the base of the bed were improperly fastened and two additional safety mechanisms advertised on the bed were missing.

However, Judge Barry Cotter ruled that the bed was not defective and that this was, instead, a "tragic accident," that “required a most unfortunate and unusual combination of positioning on the bed and movement which I do not believe would have been foreseeable by any reasonable person prior to the incident,” reports The Daily Mail.

“We are delighted the court has ruled in our favor. We are sorry that Ms Busby was injured and we wish her and her family well for the future,” Richard Manders, director of Berkshire Bed Company, said after the ruling.

