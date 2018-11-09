Trump signs immigration order on asylum
Epic footy save goes viral thanks to dad’s pushy parenting (VIDEO)

The hilarious incident came during an under-8s match between Welsh teams, FILE PHOTO. © Flickr / Paul Wilkinson
We all want our kids to succeed, and watching a child failing to grasp the basics of soccer can be tough. That’s why this dad took desperate measures to make sure his young goalkeeper son blocked a shot on a goal.

Chris Wilkins shared video of the epic save which came during an under-8s match between Welsh sides Bow Street Magpies and Ysgol Llanilar. The footage, which has been watched over 13 million times, shows an attacker making a marauding run towards the goal where the young keeper is standing to the side with his back to the action.

The desperate dad takes measures into his own hands and gives his son the push needed to get him to focus on the incoming ball. Only the push is a little too forceful and his son falls to the ground, managing to stop the ball and looking like a grown-up goalkeeper in the process.

Unfortunately, seconds later, an opposition player pounces and slams the ball into the empty net. The dad’s actions have unleashed a flood of reaction online, with many saying they’d do the exact same thing.

