Five arrested over Grenfell Tower effigy burning

Five men have been arrested, after handing themselves in at a South London police station, over a video showing a Grenfell Tower effigy burning which emerged on social media, leading to public and political outrage.

The men, aged 19, 46, 55 and two 49-year-olds, were arrested on the suspicion of a public order offence, which covers intentional "harassment, alarm or distress" caused via the use of "threatening, abusive or insulting" words or signs.

Scotland Yard launched an investigation following public and political outcry over the video showing a group of people laughing as they burn an effigy of Grenfell Tower. In total, 72 people died in the blaze at the West London tower block in June last year.

How could these disgusting people do this to the families of Grenfell Tower. Pure evil racism in 2018. pic.twitter.com/20UHkU1QBh — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) November 5, 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted that the video was “utterly unacceptable," while Home Secretary Sajid Javid dubbed it “disgusting, shameful, behaviour.”

To disrespect those who lost their lives at Grenfell Tower, as well as their families and loved ones, is utterly unacceptable. https://t.co/i4PeM2cGBd — Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 5, 2018

Labour MP Emma Dent Coad, in whose Kensington constituency Grenfell Tower resides, was a part of an online effort to identify those in the video.

UPDATE 6.11.18 8am R4 Today says police have arrested five men. @KensingtonCLPhttps://t.co/f1866zZ3ML — Emma Dent Coad (@emmadentcoad) November 6, 2018

As the cardboard model of the tower block begins to burn, the group of men and women can be heard laughing. One man appears to mockingly say, “stay in your flat” as he re-positions the effigy above burning hot coals. “Help me, help me,” another man shrieks, apparently in jest, as the fire climbs the paper model.

