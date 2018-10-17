Westminster on lockdown - armed police and sniffer dogs probe suspect package near parliament
Police have shut off roads around British Parliament after a suspect package was received, Scotland Yard has confirmed. Officers closed streets around Portcullis House, opposite the Houses of Parliament.

Roads surrounding the Houses of Parliament have been blocked off with traffic
being diverted to Trafalgar Square, while Victoria Embankment is shut both ways between Bridge Street and Northumberland Avenue.

A bomb inspection robot was spotted along the embankment road. 

"Police were called at approximately 15:39hrs on Wednesday, 17 October to reports of a suspicious package at Embankment Gardens, SW1," a Scotland Yard spokesman stated. 

#'Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are in attendance. Cordons and road closures have been put in place. Enquiries continue."

Tory MP, Michael Fabricant tweeted images from the scene. 

