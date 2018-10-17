Westminster on lockdown - armed police and sniffer dogs probe suspect package near parliament

Police have shut off roads around British Parliament after a suspect package was received, Scotland Yard has confirmed. Officers closed streets around Portcullis House, opposite the Houses of Parliament.

Roads surrounding the Houses of Parliament have been blocked off with traffic

being diverted to Trafalgar Square, while Victoria Embankment is shut both ways between Bridge Street and Northumberland Avenue.

A bomb inspection robot was spotted along the embankment road.

"Police were called at approximately 15:39hrs on Wednesday, 17 October to reports of a suspicious package at Embankment Gardens, SW1," a Scotland Yard spokesman stated.

Victoria Embankment closed at #Westminster Bridge - heard a boom and shake. Police on scene. Reportedly a suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/42YUcYcmJX — Fraser MacDonald (@fr4ser) October 17, 2018

Police have closed off much of the Embankment, from Westminster Bridge past New Scotland Yard and the MOD pic.twitter.com/LJx46knbji — Lizzy Buchan (@LizzyBuchan) October 17, 2018

Victoria Embankment from Westminster Bridge cordoned off... overheard there’s a bomb scare? pic.twitter.com/GXgpwWU0Hp — Daniel Atherton (@DAtherton94) October 17, 2018

#'Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are in attendance. Cordons and road closures have been put in place. Enquiries continue."

Tory MP, Michael Fabricant tweeted images from the scene.

Big bang (controlled explosion?) just now and Embankment by Parliament blocked off to traffic and pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/3IKIShs6fa — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) October 17, 2018

