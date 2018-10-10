‘Gay cake’ row: Supreme Court rules in favour of Christian bakers

UK’s Supreme Court ruled the refusal by Christian owners of a bakery in Northern Ireland to make a cake bearing the slogan “Support Gay Marriage” to be lawful.

In a high-profile case that lasted four years and cost UK taxpayers £150,000 ($197,316), the court ruled the Ashers bakery in Belfast had not acted in a discriminatory manner by refusing to make the cake with topping in support of same-sex marriage.

The case launched back in 2014, when gay rights activist Gareth Lee sued the bakery for on the grounds of discrimination over his sexual orientation and political beliefs.

"This conclusion is not in any way to diminish the need to protect gay people and people who support gay marriage from discrimination."

The bakery is understood to have forked out £200,000 ($263,088) for their legal battle over the cake which would have cost just £36.50 ($48). The funds are understood to have been provided by charity and lobby group The Christian Institute.

The family-run bakery claimed the slogan is “inconsistent” with their religious belief. The bakery stressed, however, that they had nothing personal against Lee and they would have refused the request had it been made by a straight person too.

"We didn't say no because of the customer; we'd served him before, we'd serve him again,” the BBC quoted Ashers' general manager Daniel McArthur said as he arrived at the court.

“It was because of the message. But some people want the law to make us support something with which we disagree.”

The business had initially lost the case and a subsequent appeal, but the Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned previous ruling in its favor.





