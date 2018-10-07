‘Non-dairy’ flatbread caused death of second Pret A Manger customer, chain says

A second person died as a result of an allergic reaction to one of the ingredients in a Pret A Manger food product, the global sandwich chain has confirmed.

Last week’s high profile inquest into the death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died of anaphylaxis after eating a Pret A Manger sandwich on a flight to Nice, has put the global brand’s operations under the microscope. The allergen which caused Ednan-Laperouse’s death was not listed on the Pret A Manger sandwich at the time, reported the Evening Standard.

Now the company has confirmed that, following Ednan-Laperouse’s death on board a British Airways flight in 2016, a second person passed away last year after eating a flatbread that was supposed to be non-dairy.

The newly confirmed incident occurred at a Pret A Manger store in Bath on December 27, 2017, the Independent UK reports. According to Pret A Manger, which operates stores around the world, the company was “missold” yoghurt inside the flatbread. The sandwich company is taking legal action over the case.

It suggested Pret A Manger has hampered their investigation into the death.

“The claims made by Pret are unfounded. The dairy-free product we provided to Pret in December 2017, at the time of this tragedy, is not linked to the product we recalled in February 2018,” it read.

“Pret’s inability to provide us with a batch number, despite several requests, has severely limited our ability to investigate this further,” COYO added.