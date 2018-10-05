HomeUK News

Champagne Supernova socialist? Noel Gallagher would rather reform Oasis than have Corbyn as PM

Get short URL
Champagne Supernova socialist? Noel Gallagher would rather reform Oasis than have Corbyn as PM
© PLANET PHOTOS / Global Look Press
Grumpy rocker Noel Gallagher stated he would rather reform Oasis with his even grumpier brother Liam than see Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party win a General Election.

In his latest dis aimed toward Corbyn, Noel, responding to a would-you-rather question, said: “I’d have to get the band back together, I think. I don’t want that lunatic running the country.”

The Britpopper - now with the band ‘The High Flying Birds’ - previously said “f**k Jeremy Corbyn - he’s a Communist,” during an interview with Paste. But Corbyn was not alone, with Noel going on to brand all politicians in a less than favorable light.

“But politicians? They’re f**king idiots. They’re economists—that’s all they are. They’re f**king full of shit, and I should know because I’ve known quite a few of them.”

READ MORE: Corbyn called for boycott of Arsenal FC in 2006 in protest of club’s deal with Israeli tourist board

Despite this Noel, who describes himself as “somebody from the left,” said he could never bring himself to vote Tory. “Some invisible force field would stop me from putting my vote in the ballot box.”

The rocker was unsurprisingly mocked by Corbyn supporters, who questioned Noel’s claims of leftism.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies