Champagne Supernova socialist? Noel Gallagher would rather reform Oasis than have Corbyn as PM

Grumpy rocker Noel Gallagher stated he would rather reform Oasis with his even grumpier brother Liam than see Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party win a General Election.

In his latest dis aimed toward Corbyn, Noel, responding to a would-you-rather question, said: “I’d have to get the band back together, I think. I don’t want that lunatic running the country.”

Noel Gallagher tells talkSPORT's Alan Brazil an Oasis reunion is more likely than seeing Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister. Which would you rather see? Watch ▼ @talkSPORT | @alanbrazil | @NoelGallagherpic.twitter.com/HPCWJDJUkW — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 5, 2018

The Britpopper - now with the band ‘The High Flying Birds’ - previously said “f**k Jeremy Corbyn - he’s a Communist,” during an interview with Paste. But Corbyn was not alone, with Noel going on to brand all politicians in a less than favorable light.

“But politicians? They’re f**king idiots. They’re economists—that’s all they are. They’re f**king full of shit, and I should know because I’ve known quite a few of them.”

READ MORE: Corbyn called for boycott of Arsenal FC in 2006 in protest of club’s deal with Israeli tourist board

Despite this Noel, who describes himself as “somebody from the left,” said he could never bring himself to vote Tory. “Some invisible force field would stop me from putting my vote in the ballot box.”

The rocker was unsurprisingly mocked by Corbyn supporters, who questioned Noel’s claims of leftism.

@NoelGallagher What's the Story Closet Tory — dave topping (@davetoppo) October 5, 2018

Noel Gallagher is a horrendous Tory. — anthony (@Anthony689908) October 5, 2018

who would have guessed Noel Gallagher would become the ultimate centrist dad https://t.co/jmZ52WRqSe — rarity mum (@thedailygrowl) October 5, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.