Two UK teenagers arrested on suspicion of plotting terror attacks

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of preparing to carry out far-right terrorist acts. The teenagers were arrested in Kent, south-east England.

The duo are currently being questioned on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act after being arrested at addresses in the seaside town of Ramsgate. The arrests took place after “pre-planned and intelligence-led raids” on their properties.

The South East Counter Terrorism Unit confirmed the alleged offences were related to far-right ideology.

Det Supt Nigel Doak said: “We are committed to tackling any and all ideologies which pose a threat to the public's safety and security.

“We treat the threat from the extreme right in exactly the same way as any other threat.”

He added there was no immediate threat to the public.

