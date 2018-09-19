2 injured after car hits pedestrians outside mosque in NW London, driver reportedly on the run

At least two people have been taken to the hospital after a car has rammed into pedestrians outside a mosque in London, police said as cited by local media. However, it is said to be "not terrorist related."

The crash reportedly happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday in the Cricklewood area of northwest London.

Law enforcement said the case is "not being treated as terrorist-related.” However, the driver of the vehicle is on the run, local media reports.

Reports suggest a car swerved into a crowd of Muslims outside the The Hussaini (Balaghiya) Association in Cricklewood, with 5 injured (3 seriously). Eye-witnesses apparently suggest perpetrators were heard shouting anti-Islamic sloguns.https://t.co/VmvysZgpC5pic.twitter.com/niMOgf8ccM — Miqdaad Versi (@miqdaad) September 19, 2018

The injuries are “not believed to be life-threatening,” and “officers are currently retaining an open mind regarding the cause of the collision.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW