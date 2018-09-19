HomeUK News

Sun boycott: British journos accuse Corbyn-supporting group of ‘press censorship’

Get short URL
Sun boycott: British journos accuse Corbyn-supporting group of ‘press censorship’
Liverpool FC fans holding up a sign protesting against The Sun newspaper in relation to the Hillsborough disaster © Action Images / Jason Cairnduff / Reuters
A number of British journalists have hit out at the Corbyn-supporting Momentum group for banning Sun reporters from attending a festival in Liverpool, claiming it’s “censorship” and likening the ban to the actions of Donald Trump.

Journalists from a number of mainstream news outlets reacted angrily to news that The World Transformed (TWT), a festival organised by pro-Jeremy Corbyn group Momentum, has announced that they are banning Sun newspaper journos from attending their event in Liverpool.

TWT cite the false claims made by the Murdoch-owned Sun during its reporting of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 Liverpool football fans were unlawfully killed, as their reason for what they say is a boycott.

READ MORE: Press barons, including Rupert Murdoch, could get public money following govt review

Heather Stewart, the Guardian’s political editor, took to social media to claim the ban was “outrageous” and “smacks more of Donald Trump.” The Sun’s political editor Matt Dathan, in a now-deleted tweet, accused Momentum of supporting “press censorship” for showing solidarity with Liverpool and the families of the 96 people killed.

Deleted tweet @matt_dathan / Twitter

Kevin Schofield, editor of Politics Home, in an apparent dig at the proposed Sun ban, remarked on the length of time that has elapsed since the Hillsborough disaster in his tweet on the controversy.

Some on social media have taken issue with the outcry from journalists, backing the move from Momentum which they see as showing respect to the “victims and survivors of Hillsborough.” Ash Sarkar, senior editor at Novara Media tweeted her delight at Momentum’s support for Liverpool's boycott of The Sun, tweeting: “Justice for the 96, always.”

In 2017, Liverpool FC and Everton FC both decided to enact a boycott of The Sun by banning the paper’s journalists from their stadiums and training grounds, as part of a wider cultural and sporting boycott of the tabloid.

The World Transformed is a political festival that runs parallel with the official Labour party conference. This year’s event in Liverpool will see left-wing French politician, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and Naomi Klein, the Canadian author and social activist, as its main speakers.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies