‘Sexist’ Coco Pops defeated by 10yo girl after she wrote to Kellogg’s about ‘mum’s’ slogan

When a 10-year-old girl took issue with “sexist” wording on her Coco Pops box, she sprang into action, and played a part in forcing Kellogg’s to change their slogan to be more inclusive of fathers.

Hannah-Marie Clayton penned a letter to the makers of Coco Pops to complain about the cereal’s slogan, which said, “Improved recipe loved by kids, approved by mums.”

The 10-year-old felt it was unfair of Kellogg’s to exclude dads from their slogan, and told the company, “I feel that quote is quite sexist. Men are also able to make breakfast,” the Sun reports.

Clayton continued by pointing out that her dad makes breakfast a lot because her mother is not always there in the morning. In fact, it was her father who had poured her cereal on the morning she noticed the wording on the box.

We’ve listened to Coco Pops shoppers and changed the wording on our new reduced sugar Coco Pops packs. The message on Coco Pops packs will now say ‘Approved by Parents'. pic.twitter.com/SiAUOMOo5y — Kellogg’s UK & IRE (@KelloggsUK) September 4, 2018

“It made me think that dads should be included as well because they are important too,” she said. “Also, some people don’t have a mum and they might find it upsetting.”

She helpfully suggested the company change the slogan to say “parents or carers,” instead of mums. “In this world today we shouldn’t just rely on women.”

When the family returned from a holiday they found a letter from the cereal giant which told her it had “renewed our research and our new pack design will refer to approval from both mums and dads.” It said that her letter had “played a part in our decision to change.”

Clayton’s mother Ann-Marie said she was proud of her daughter and that she was pleased that Kellogg’s responded to her.

“We have now changed the wording on our new reduced sugar Coco Pops packs to say “Approved by Parents,” Kellogg’s tweeted on September 4.

However, the campaign group Fathers4Justice has claimed victory for the change, saying it was a result of a protest they conducted at an Asda on September 4, in which they threw boxes of cereal on the floor and threw milk on them. RT has contacted Kellogg’s seeking clarification.

Great to see Hannah agree with us that #CocoPops packs were sexist & anti-father. Even better she had the courage to stand up for dads!!! Though @KelloggsUK did in fact agree to change packs a WEEK ago after the Fathers4Justice protest https://t.co/Vy0Og0ptYD@MartinDaubneypic.twitter.com/h8ogG568g2 — Fathers4Justice (@F4JOfficial) September 13, 2018

