‘You’re unfit to govern': Watch Britain’s leaders squabble at raucous PMQs

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was told she is “unfit to govern” and “incapable of leadership.” She was also slammed for her government’s “abject failure” on Brexit, during a raucous PMQs – with added RT bashing for good measure!

During a tempestuous PMQs, May was on the receiving end of some brutal assessments of her leadership as prime minister, including from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, delivered perhaps the most striking of put-downs, claiming May wasn’t up to the job of leading Britain.

Blackford told a fervent House of Commons: “The Prime Minister is unfit to govern, she’s incapable of leadership, we know it, her backbenchers know it and the country knows it.”

Corbyn slammed May’s “failing” Brexit talks, making the most of the hardline pro-Brexit European Research Group’s (ERG) public discontent with the prime minister.

“The government’s Brexit negotiations are an abject failure, I can see that by the sullen faces behind her – and that’s not just the ERG group, it’s the whole lot of them,” he told Parliament.

It feels like it’s been a while since RT received a bashing during PMQs, and May must have agreed. While answering a question on the appropriateness of MPs past and present appearing on RT, May claimed the channel was a tool of propaganda for the Russian state – despite the fact it is subject to Ofcom rules like any other UK broadcaster.

It comes after reports that around 50 Tory MPs from the ERG, in their meeting on Tuesday, took part in a discussion on how and when they could force May to stand down. Leading Brexiteers, Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis, dismissed talk of an impending coup against the PM. Rees-Mogg swore loyalty to May, even hailing her “enormous virtues,” in a proceeding press conference on the benefits of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

