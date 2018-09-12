Putin: We know who people named as suspects in Skripal case are, they are civilians
Putin offers Japan’s Abe peace treaty by end of year without preconditions

Shinzo Abe and Vladimir Putin. September 10, 2018 © Sergey Mamontov / Sputnik
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Japanese leader Shinzo Abe a peace treaty between the two countries without preconditions by the end of the year

The two leaders met on Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum taking place in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East.

“Let’s conclude a peace treaty – not now but by the end of the year, without any preconditions,” Putin said.

Russia and Japan did not sign a formal peace treaty after the end of WWII in 1945, and the absence of an agreement has strained relations ever since.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

