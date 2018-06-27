HomeUK News

Prince William’s crossing into the Occupied Palestine territories unsurprisingly divides Twitter

Prince William (L) sits down with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah © Shadi Hatem/Global Look Press
Having being told to bring a “message of peace from Israel” by Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Duke of Cambridge crossed into the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) today for a Royal Family first.

Rolling into Ramallah, Prince William met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for the most political non-political meeting ever, followed by lunch. Later, he will speak at a reception at the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, attended by “a broad range of people from across the occupied Palestinian territories".

The historic meeting with Abbas was beamed out on Twitter by Kensington Palace, the official account for the Prince, his brother, and their wives. Like with everything related to Israel and Palestine, reaction has been a mixed bag:

There’s been praise for how the Prince has conducted himself throughout the trip, with others reminding us of where he got his manners from

Despite a “message of peace” being delivered from Tel Aviv, others have used the opportunity to drop the “terrorism” word and post propaganda, despite missing the irony of Israel’s own violent history.


Some got straight down to the real issue of the day, demanding the release of jailed ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson.


More level headed commentators reported on the potential for peace from the meeting, while others noticed a difference between President Trump’s motorcade to the White House and the one William took to allegedly one of the most dangerous places in the world.

