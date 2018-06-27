Prince William’s crossing into the Occupied Palestine territories unsurprisingly divides Twitter

Having being told to bring a “message of peace from Israel” by Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Duke of Cambridge crossed into the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) today for a Royal Family first.

Rolling into Ramallah, Prince William met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for the most political non-political meeting ever, followed by lunch. Later, he will speak at a reception at the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, attended by “a broad range of people from across the occupied Palestinian territories".

Prince William arrives in Ramallah for a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas



الأمير ويليام يصل رام الله للقاء رئيس السلطة الوطنية الفلسطينية محمود عباس pic.twitter.com/Iz0yJStnFX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2018

The historic meeting with Abbas was beamed out on Twitter by Kensington Palace, the official account for the Prince, his brother, and their wives. Like with everything related to Israel and Palestine, reaction has been a mixed bag:

There’s been praise for how the Prince has conducted himself throughout the trip, with others reminding us of where he got his manners from

Good Luck to Prince William on his last part of the tour! He's been doing great so far, and I hope he does even greater. Hope his visit to Palestine will change their situations, In Sha Allah. 😊 — fatimamajaz (@fatima_majaz) June 27, 2018

Prince William is a scrupulously honest prince and what he said is the absolute truth. May God bless Prince. — Bashir Ahmed (@9ddeet4p) June 22, 2018

Hes just so brilliant so proud of him but wouldnt expect anything else with his mums influence on him — lin (@linda21982399) June 27, 2018

Despite a “message of peace” being delivered from Tel Aviv, others have used the opportunity to drop the “terrorism” word and post propaganda, despite missing the irony of Israel’s own violent history.

More level headed commentators reported on the potential for peace from the meeting, while others noticed a difference between President Trump’s motorcade to the White House and the one William took to allegedly one of the most dangerous places in the world.

President Abbas pledges “full commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace based on a two state solution where the state of Palestine lives side by side with the state of Israel with both supervising peace and security” during meeting with Prince William — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) June 27, 2018

Prince William in Palestine today. Compare his motorcade in allegedly one of the most dangerous places in the world...to Donald Trump just on his way to the White House. Madness! pic.twitter.com/TsEBKD5LVe — David Kelly (@DaveyKell) June 27, 2018

