Giant Trump baby filled with hot air to float over London - unless Sadiq Khan puts a stop to it

Is it a bird? Or is it a plane? Nope - it’s a giant Trump baby full of hot air that may just fly over London during the president's upcoming trip. As POTUS’ arrival looms, the blimp has hit a snag: Don’s nemesis Mayor Sadiq Khan.

A crowdfunding page devoted to bringing the six meter high yellow and orange blimp to life has garnered widespread support, nearly doubling the targeted £5000 in funds it aimed to raise to make their hot-air filled dream possible.

“Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands,” the crowdfunding page reads.

@MayorofLondon says I am “not a protest”! WRONG! I am the greatest at protest, the best. Not good! pic.twitter.com/LYp05FMV8I — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 13, 2018

“He's also racist demagogue who is a danger to women, immigrants and minorities and a mortal threat to world peace and the very future of life on earth. Moral outrage is water off a duck’s back to Trump. But he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him. So when Trump visits the UK on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him.”

The amount raised through the crowdfunding page, at the time of publication, sits at £9,343 ($12,400). Organizers may use the additional funds to circumvent a bylaw they say is being enforced by City Hall. They may use the cash to pay for a barge so the yellow-haired blimp can be launched from the river.

According to one of the brains behind the puffed-up POTUS lookalike, Leo Murray, the city of London have denied their application to launch the mass of hot air (along with its presidential sized ego) from Parliament Square Gardens.

“In order to secure consent to protest in Parliament Square Gardens, you have to apply via the events team at City Hall,” Murray told the Guardian. “We’re not planning to do anything that contravenes any bylaws for this space... Khan’s officials... have insisted that Trump Baby blimp ‘is not a protest’. ‘A protest is a gathering of people with banners and placards,’ they say.

Wow, @MayorofLondon‘s minions say #TrumpBaby is “not a protest”! Sadiq is a great Mayor doing a fantastic job, a real special guy. We can do a deal. When he sees my Big Numbers he will see that I am a truly wonderful protest! https://t.co/qjbolEge6rpic.twitter.com/wWrz80we8C — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 15, 2018

“Apparently, Trump Baby is merely ‘art’ and therefore not a legitimate applicant to protest outside the seat of our democracy.”

Murray has urged London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, who has a history of locking horns with the straw-haired US leader, to not put Trump Baby in the corner.

“If launched, Trump Baby will spread cheer and goodwill, putting smiles on the faces of millions of people here and around the globe as we remember our common humanity, and laugh together at the idiot president,” he said. “Come on Sadiq, what’s not to like? Let Trump Baby fly!”

It seems many agree with Murray - over 6000 have signed a petition urging Khan to let Trump Baby fly.

Trump is set to visit the UK in July when he will meet the Queen, enjoy a jaunt around his Scottish golf course, and presumably face off with the giant Trump baby and other protesters already vying to speak out against the president during his UK stay.

