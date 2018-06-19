HomeUK News

‘Tragic to see innocent children caged like animals’ - Corbyn slams Trump’s immigration policy

Get short URL
‘Tragic to see innocent children caged like animals’ - Corbyn slams Trump’s immigration policy
© Rune Hellestad - Corbis/ Getty
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took a swipe at US President Donald Trump as he blasted his policy of separating migrant children from their families as “immoral.” The Opposition leader branded the process as “shocking” in a tweet.

Up to 2,000 children are believed to have been separated from their parents as they tried to cross the US southern border illegally between mid-April and the end of May.

Trump has defended the ‘zero tolerance’ policy saying he does not want his country to become a “migrant camp”, while the practice has brought international condemnation from global leaders and human rights organizations.

Corbyn on Tuesday sent out an unreserved tweet saying: “It's tragic and shocking to see innocent children caged like animals at US migrant camps and to hear their cries of anguish after being forcibly separated from their parents.

“It's immoral and goes against fundamental human rights we must always respect, no matter the situation.”

At the time of publication the tweet had received some 12,000 likes, while it was retweeted 4,500 times. 

READ MORE: Not-so-special relationship: 4 times Trump damaged old bonds that link US & UK

In turn, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesperson pointedly noted that the UK immigration policy has a “very clear and humane” approach. Later on Tuesday, Downing Street stated: “We do not separate child refugees from their families.”

Condemnation has also come from the Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “This is horrifying,” as she linked to a report on what the UN has branded an “unacceptable” process.

SNP MP Ian Blackford tweeted: "Trump must be called out for this. This kind of behaviour must stop. It is not acceptable in a civilised society. Every person, every child must be treated with humanity.

"Trump demeans the office of President of the US. We must stand with these vulnerable children."

Other popular commentators took to Twitter to point out the “abomination” responsible for such a “vile” practice will be coming to London in just under a month.

Twitter users claimed the current political climate in the US is reminiscent of the 1930s, while others called on the visit by the Republican leader on July 13 to be cancelled until such “heinous” practice is stopped.

The policy is the brainchild of US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who made headlines last week after reportedly citing the Bible to justify families being separated on immigration grounds.

“I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order,” he said. “Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful.”

He specifically defended the practice saying: “We're doing the right thing. We're taking care of these children."

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies