Prince Harry open to giving Donald Trump ‘a chance’, Meghan Markle’s father claims

Prince Harry was “open to the experiment” of Brexit and happy to give US President Donald Trump a chance, the father of the now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed.

In his first in-depth interview since the wedding between Prince Harry and the American TV star, which he did not attend due to health concerns, Thomas Markle revealed how he had spoken to the Duke of Sussex on several occasions over the phone after his daughter told him they had got together.

Markle told Good Morning Britain that in a series of “interesting conversations” with the “smart” Prince, some of his political views came to surface.

About their discussion on the millionaire business tycoon turned 45th President of the United States, namely Donald Trump, he said:

“I was complaining I didn’t like Donald Trump,” 73-year-old Markle said.

“He said give Donald Trump a chance. I sort of disagreed with that but I still like Harry. That was his politics, I have my politics.”

When asked if he thought Harry still supported Trump, he said: “I would hope not now, but at the time he might have been.”

Markle, who said he felt sorry he was made a “footnote in history” after being unable to attend his daughter’s royal wedding because of heart issues, then claimed the Prince was not so skeptical about the UK crashing out of the EU either.

On the subject of Brexit, he said: “It was just a loose conversation about something we have to try. There was no real commitment for it. I think he was open to the experiment.”

Markle went on to give details of how his 36-year-old daughter had told him she had a boyfriend, and that he was British, before admitting it was Prince Harry.

“Meghan told me first and then a few times after that Harry got on the phone with her and asked for her hand over the phone,” he said

“I said you’re a gentleman, promise me you’ll never raise a hand against my daughter and of course I give you my permission.”

