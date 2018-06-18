Man left in critical condition after east London noxious substance attack, police hunt launched

A man is in critical but stable condition after being attacked with a noxious substance in east London. It comes as the capital is hit by a violent crime epidemic, which has already brought the death toll since January to 74.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is thought to have been struck by ammonia.

Read more

In a statement, police officers said they wanted to speak to William Deo, 20, and Gavin Okwu-Brewis, 29. They are being searched for in connection with the attack in Ilford, east London, on Sunday night.

Members of the public have been cautioned against approaching them.

It comes after a London high street was put under lockdown after a woman in her 30s became the target of an acid attack in Brentford. Police and firefighters rushed to help the victim, who was treated by paramedics for injuries which were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The incident also follows London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s meeting with Home Secretary Sajid Javid last week to “discuss how we address the scourge of serious violence across Britain” after the death of a man near Turnpike Lane Tube station in Haringey marked the Metropolitan Police’s 74th murder investigation for 2018.

Anyone with information can call police and quote the reference 8771/13 June.

Or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





