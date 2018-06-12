HomeUK News

House of Commons votes on EU Withdrawal Bill that could bring Brexit to its knees (WATCH LIVE)

The biggest week in Brexit has begun, with MPs debating on Tuesday before a vote on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill. The amendment may give MPs power over Brexit, which could result in Parliament halting the process entirely.

The Conservative government hopes to overturn 14 amendments made to the Brexit bill by the House of Lords, however a series of knife-edge votes are expected due to rebellious Tories. Such an outcome could prove disastrous for UK PM Theresa May, who many believe could be ousted should if defeated.

