'Horrific attack': Woman, 90, seriously injured after being savagely beaten in London (GRAPHIC PICS)

Horrific images of a 90-year-old woman, brutally beaten while lying in bed at her north-west London flat, have been released by police who called the assault “sickening”.

Iris Warner consented to having the pictures of her released to the public despite still being seriously injured after the violent assaulted. The woman was left with bruises all over her body after the attack, which happened at some point after 12pm on Saturday.

The intruder beat her so badly that was she was found drifting in and out of consciousness when discovered by her son Jeffrey, 60, and his sister Lesley Tranter, who is in her 70s.

Iris said she recalls being hit multiple times in the face with “some kind of instrument.”

The room was left in disarray, suggesting the attacker may have been looking for something.

The images, released by the Metropolitan Police, show the elderly woman in pain with bruises from head to toe.

Jeffrey said: “We are shocked and appalled at the violence used against our mother Iris, better known as Anne to her friends and family – a defenseless 90-year-old-woman.

“It has left us feeling stunned and sickened. We appeal for anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation to come forward. The person responsible must be brought to justice.”

Before the assault Iris was said to be a “highly independent” woman, visiting local newsagents, using public transport for her grocery shopping and playing crosswords. Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Saj Hussain said: “This was a horrific attack carried out on a very vulnerable elderly woman in her own home, and must have been absolutely terrifying for Iris.

“She has various medical complications on top of the injuries sustained in the assault that are likely to keep her in hospital for a very long time.

“Her family are desperate for any information from the public that could help us catch this man. We would like the public to think back to last weekend into Monday 4, June about what they might have seen in the Brampton Road area.

“Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in that location between midday on Saturday and midday on Monday, or did you see Iris herself at any point during this time in the area?”

