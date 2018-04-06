Craig Murray clashes with Sky News’ Kay Burley over interview on Skripal poisoning

Britain’s ex-ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray and veteran Sky News presenter Kay Burley faced off on social media, after Murray questioned why his interview on the Salisbury poisoning did not appear on the network’s website.

“Maybe you just weren’t that interesting,” quipped Kay, when Murray asked on Twitter why his extended, 20-minute interview with Sky News did not make it onto the network’s website. Burley’s comments kicked off a wave of anger, with social media users dubbing her “rude” and a “hack.”

How about the rest of us be the judge? Censorship isn’t cute. — John M (@Juicy_John) April 5, 2018

For a professional you don't act it very much lmao what's with the amount of famous people recently feeling the urge to be like this on social media? It's not even down to being a professional, just being an adult to be honest — Char 🌻 (@1Charleesi1) April 5, 2018

The real journalists can barely feed themselves. It’s mainly hacks who are employed now. — Freedom fighter (@YQuinn1) April 6, 2018

Others told the Sky News anchor that “censorship isn’t cute,” with one user calling on Sky to let its viewers be the judge as to whether Murray, a historian and former British ambassador, is not “that interesting.” Burley’s comments were broadly slammed on social media for being unprofessional and for failing to provide an explanation as to why the interview isn’t available.

Oh Craig, maybe you just weren’t that interesting. Sorry buddy https://t.co/NbCspdMUDF — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) April 5, 2018

Who believes that Sky News' motive in binning the 20 minute interview they recorded with me on the Skripals was really that I was extremely boring? And if so, why did the cameras keep rolling? And why is this @KayBurley person being so rude? https://t.co/XHM4dQoZrG — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) April 5, 2018

In recent weeks, Murray has faced criticism for repeatedly questioning the handling of the Skripal poisoning case, calling on the UK government to make public more evidence on the nerve agent and its origin.

In his interview with Burley on Sky News, Murray and the presenter had a back and forth about Sky News’ Porton Down interview, with Murray suggesting that an extra question may have been recorded after the original interview and tacked on to the end. In retaliation, Burley took aim at Murray via her own Twitter account, accusing him of “ludicrous accusations against [her] colleague” – much to Murray’s apparent confusion over the accusation and colleague she was referring to.

Not at all, Mr former Ambassador.



However, inaccurate, ludicrous accusations against my colleague should be treated appropriately.



Good day to you sir https://t.co/sa681WpNWC — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) April 6, 2018

It appears that the Sky News row stems from a blog post by Murray on April 4, when he insinuated that Sky had done some sneaky editing of its interview with Gary Aitkenhead, the chief executive of the government lab at Porton Down, in order to keep the Conservative government on-side.

READ MORE: Unidentified: Porton Down scientists CANNOT confirm nerve agent used on Skripals was made in Russia

“Aitkenhead’s government minders were evidently unhappy with the interview, and the last passage is a statement, not in answer to any question, of the government’s propaganda position which is a very bad edit and clearly tacked on after the interview had finished,” Murray wrote on Wednesday.

Here's why the extended interview with @CraigMurrayOrg on SkyNews is nowhere to be found. They think no-one will notice. pic.twitter.com/ZP1EIyKQJv — BanTheⒷⒷⒸ (@BanTheBBC) April 5, 2018

Twitter users have since speculated that only one camera was used in the article – although Sky News insists that two cameras were used to film the interview, which is why it could have been mistaken as a separate edit. One social media user did some amateur in-depth video analysis to back up Murray’s position.

Neither Sky News or Craig Murray have commented further on the two camera/one camera issue.

