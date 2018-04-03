Boris Johnson’s ‘Russian’ Novichok claims questioned by commentators

The UK government’s handling of the Skripal affair has been criticized following Tuesday’s revelation that scientists have been unable to conclusively prove that Russia was the origin of the Novichok nerve agent.

Leading British journalists and political commentators – most notably respected journalist Paul Mason – called for British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to clarify previous statements in which he claimed to have received assurances from Porton Down as to the origin of the chemical agent.

On Tuesday, Porton Down Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead said that: “We were able to identify it as Novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent.” However, it appears Johnson lied, or at the very least jumped the gun, about claiming he was told there was “no doubt” the chemical used was from Russia.

7/ However, Boris Johnson claimed to have "asked the guy himself" if Porton Down were sure it came from Russia. "He said there's no doubt". This needs to be clarified. — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) April 3, 2018

For the avoidance of doubt - here is Boris Johnson clearly claiming that Porton Down had confirmed to him the source of the Salisbury nerve agent. Words matter. He lied. pic.twitter.com/oeuZNNxbAZ — EL4C (@EL4JC) April 3, 2018

Important this - even though much of HMG maintained the 'highly likely' line + did not suggest that origin of Salisbury Novichok had been traced to Russia, some overstated their case so there could now be a political price to pay https://t.co/aBUJUv9rNo — Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) April 3, 2018

"We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to,” Aitkenhead told Sky News on Tuesday.

Porton Down CEO Gary Aitkenhead says scientists unable to prove Novichok used to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal came from Russia or establish its country of origin. A tad embarrassing for @theresa_may? https://t.co/pV5MGIjTk2 — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) April 3, 2018

See UK ambassador to #Russia barely a week ago tell the world that #PortonDown scientists had confirmed without doubt that the #Skripal#Novichock came from Russia. In light of today's news (see tweet above), that claim now seems to have been a blatant liehttps://t.co/EyX87k38Kc — Charles Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeC) April 3, 2018

A few weeks ago the link between Novichok and Russia was down to precise forensic testing. This was used against Corbyn's argument that we needed more evidence, as he'd argued with Iraq. Now they're saying it's about intelligence, not testing. But hey, we're the cranks I guess. — Liam Young (@liamyoung) April 3, 2018

Ex-double agent Sergei Skripal, as well as his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found slumped on a park bench in Salisbury on March 4.

For all clearance of doubt, my concern is with BORIS JOHNSON’S COMMENTS over Porton Down - not the source of the Novichok.



He was either misled by ‘the people from Porton Down’ or he may have intentionally lied to the public.



Here are his comments: pic.twitter.com/3JEiEjIRMg — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) April 3, 2018

Labour source points out: Boris Johnson was keen to suggest Porton Down had confirmed the Novichok was from Russia... https://t.co/TDwohavFCKpic.twitter.com/iG3t1iZsgD — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) April 3, 2018

