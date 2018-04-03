HomeUK News

Boris Johnson’s ‘Russian’ Novichok claims questioned by commentators

Signs prohibiting access are seen near to the Porton Down Defence Science and Technology Laboratory © Peter Nicholls / Reuters
The UK government’s handling of the Skripal affair has been criticized following Tuesday’s revelation that scientists have been unable to conclusively prove that Russia was the origin of the Novichok nerve agent.

Leading British journalists and political commentators – most notably respected journalist Paul Mason – called for British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to clarify previous statements in which he claimed to have received assurances from Porton Down as to the origin of the chemical agent.

On Tuesday, Porton Down Chief Executive Gary Aitkenhead said that: “We were able to identify it as Novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent.” However, it appears Johnson lied, or at the very least jumped the gun, about claiming he was told there was “no doubt” the chemical used was from Russia.

"We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to,” Aitkenhead told Sky News on Tuesday.

Ex-double agent Sergei Skripal, as well as his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found slumped on a park bench in Salisbury on March 4.

