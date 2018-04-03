'Are there "right" Jews and "wrong" Jews?' Twitter rallies around Corbyn after Passover controversy

If Jeremy Corbyn thought he was dousing anti-Semitism accusations by spending Seder with Jewish group Jewdas, he thought wrong. His critics homed in on Jewdas' anti-Israel views, and accused Corbyn of "baiting mainstream Jews."

The multi-pronged attack on the Labour leader has come from Conservatives, the rival wing of the Labour Party, and Jewish groups that do not share Jewdas' views, and has been fanned by the BBC, and newspapers across the political spectrum.

While Corbyn has offered a mild-mannered explanation (saying he had "learned a lot" during the event) Twitter has offered a stauncher defense of the Labour leader.

Jeremy #Corbyn found guilty of attending an event with the ‘wrong type of Jewish people’! Apparently, he’s only supposed to befriend Jewish groups who support extreme Israeli nationalism! #r4today — Dave Burns (@Dave_Burns_) April 3, 2018

There's a great sitcom to be made in Jeremy Corbyn doing a series of increasingly ostentatiously Jewish things, but slightly wrong, and in a way that further enrages publications willing to overlook vast swathes of multi-pronged racism on their own website. — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) April 3, 2018

How many would have liked Corbyn to respond to his invitation to Seder night at Jewdas. pic.twitter.com/DVHSJ0uqiB — David Schneider (@davidschneider) April 3, 2018

So, if the #BBC thinks there are 'good' and 'bad' Jews, it's only reasonable to assume they think there are 'good' and 'bad' Black people. Though, they usually use words like 'dignified' and 'trouble-maker' to describe Black people instead. — Buddy Hell (@buddy_hell) April 3, 2018