ICYMI Asks: What do you think about Russia? (VIDEO)

As speculation around the Sergei Skripal poisoning feeds a British press pumping out hysterical anti-Russian headlines, we ask Londoners what they actually think about the country.

MPs and the press would you have believe that a new Cold War is dawning; barely a day has gone by since the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia without a reference to an impending UK-Russia conflict being splashed across front pages. Despite this feverish atmosphere, ICYMI found a set of relatively optimistic Londoners who offered their pearls of wisdom.

