Ben Bradley apology to Corbyn shared more than all 2018 Tory Party tweets combined

Imagine being so unpopular that your biggest social media success is an apology. Well for Ben Bradley it's now reality after the hapless MP’s grovel to Jeremy Corbyn was shared more than all Tory Party tweets in 2018...combined!

Twitter sharks circled around the Tory MP for Mansfield, Nottingham, this week as he made a humiliating apology to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The bottom of Bradley’s world fell out when he falsely accused Corbyn – also on Twitter – of “selling British secrets” to “communists.”

Bradley’s post came after the Sun published accusations last week from former Czechoslovakian spy Jan Sarkocy. Who alleged that the now-Labour leader was a paid informer of country's communist-era secret police, the StB.

The Tory however took things a little bit further with his tweet, soon prompting online outrage. Corbyn’s supporters quickly began urging him to take legal action against Bradley for libel. The Labour leader obliged, his lawyers contacting the MP and ordering the removal of the Tweet, a full apology and a donation of a substantial sum of money to charity.

Bradley’s subsequent tweeted apology has been shared on the site 57,000 times – more than the combined number of shares for the @Conservatives’ 300 official Twitter posts since January 1.

On the 19th of February I made a defamatory statement about @jeremycorbyn. I have apologised to Mr Corbyn and here is the complete text of my apology. Please retweet. pic.twitter.com/6JZc8O9E82 — Ben Bradley MP (@bbradleymp) February 24, 2018

Quite funny that this is your most successful tweet — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 24, 2018

...and like everyone else does with their most successful tweet, I think he should make it his pinned tweet — Steve Analyst (@EmporersNewC) February 26, 2018

Fair play for apologising. But what on earth made you tweet the ridiculous slur? I think you have a lot to learn... — Nigel Robson (@robboluvsqpr) February 25, 2018

The page has had 46,162 retweets. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May’s account has enjoyed some 29,000 retweets this year.

Analysis by Political Scrapbook found all of Bradley’s tweets in 2018 have been shared just over 5,000 times. Until now.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!