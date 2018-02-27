‘Man up!’: Britons react to ‘Beast from the East’ weather storm hitting the UK

As the ‘Beast from the East’ storm hits the UK, Tweeters have expressed their concerns over the frosty weather conditions. But, while some Brits are stocking up on essentials, others are calling on the public to just “man up.”

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber warnings as the Siberian air sweeps across the country. This month is tipped to be the coldest February in the UK in the past five years.

The storm has caused quite some reaction on Twitter, alarmist at its worst and hilarious at its best. Some people have announced they are heading to Tesco to stock up on essentials, as they expect to stay indoors until the storm blows over. Others, however, say the panic caused by ‘The Beast’ has made the UK a laughing stock.

One user pleaded for help and tweeted:

While some shops are reportedly running out of supplies…

Birmingham update: It has snowed for 10 minutes leaving a light dandruff layer on the ground. Snow has since melted, although temperature can be described as "a bit chilly". Panic buying in evidence, shop nearby has run out of milk and pot noodles. #BeastFromTheEast#uksnow — Spar4 (@Mckendrick36) February 26, 2018

Braver UK residents ridiculed the alarmists, saying:

I have never felt so prepared or ready for snow before, the media are a joke, it's hardly Lapland! 5-10cm should not bring the country to a standstill. #manup#uksnow — Glen Jarvis (@glenmjarvis) February 26, 2018

Some just couldn’t get their head around how a #uksnow hashtag even started trending given the few inches of snow.

Amazing. #uksnow still trending without single flake falling. 😯 Just need to be on the news to be true then 😂 — Josephine d'Or (@JosephyneT) February 26, 2018

I find it funny how they have salted all train platforms here in the UK, when there is no ice or snow. While in... https://t.co/hWXuTYN9Bd — TonjeElisabethAaroe (@tonjeelisaaaroe) February 26, 2018

One user claimed the public’s reaction will make the UK a laughing stock:

Lolz 😂 #SNOWMAGGEDON#UKsnow london #londonsnow so they are planning to Reduce Train Services in and out of London from this evening with LESS than 1 inch expected ?!? 🤔. The USA would laugh at our UK 🇬🇧 Snow ⛄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/HUiHxTOFXH — ⭐️Chatty Matty⭐️ (@djmadmatt) February 26, 2018

Others mocked:

#uksnow with all this hype i'd best wake up in downtown narnia tomorrow — Jon Mayes (@jon_mayes) February 26, 2018

There were also those who managed to politicize the Eastern beast as they tweeted: “Russian snow is settling in the UK. If that happened in the US, Trump would be blaming Obama.”

