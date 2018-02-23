EU’s Jean Claude-Juncker says it would be good if he was British PM, prompting public outcry

President of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker took a dig at UK PM Theresa May as he told reporters it would be “good for Britain” if he was its prime minister. The reaction suggests agreement on that is far from universal.

Juncker said at a European Council summit on Friday: “I am not a British prime minister, it would be good for Britain if I was.” He was replying to reporters who asked him what he thought the outcome of Theresa May’s Brexit discussions with her divided cabinet would be. The response on Twitter was predictable.

Tory MP Nigel Evans: 'I wouldn't put Juncker in charge of my wine rack' — James Tapsfield (@JamesTapsfield) February 23, 2018

"it would be good for Britain if I was [the British Prime Minister]"



- EU chief Jean-Claude Joker, oops, Juncker.



This is the man who didn't even visit Britain to canvass for his candidacy of EU Commission president. #Brexitpic.twitter.com/Surqpr2K1P — Open Britain (@OpenBritain) February 23, 2018

His definition of "good" being suicide of course. — Winston #FBPE - Brexit! (@airstripone84) February 23, 2018

I’d prefer trump — mandyrj (@amanda_mandyrj) February 23, 2018

I couldn’t think of anything worst. — Marlon Fullick 🇬🇧 (@FullickMarlon) February 23, 2018

Juncker takes his trolling of Farage & Mogg up a level https://t.co/Ve7d4lkgUA — Asa Bennett (@asabenn) February 23, 2018

Who does @JunckerEU think would make good British Prime Minister? 🤔 https://t.co/02Oyht5167 — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) February 23, 2018

Err um: Juncker: "I am not a British prime minister, it would be good for Britain if I was" Thanks @rosskempsell — Josa Keyes Young (@JosaYoung) February 23, 2018

Yes, 'Heil Juncker' and all that... — Michael Wilson (@mikeyraywilson) February 23, 2018

It follows reports of Juncker smirking during an EU Commission press conference on Thursday when he claimed that he would “never interfere” in UK party politics. He said he “fully trusts” that May is capable of bridging differences within her Conservative Party.

He made the comments on the back of 62 Tory ministers sending May a “ransom” letter, in which they demanded that she seek a hard Brexit approach, and outlined exactly how she could achieve that. Juncker said: "I have full trust in the British prime minister, and I will never interfere in a party controversial matters."

If you like this story, share it with a friend!