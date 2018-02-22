Meghan Markle & Prince Harry in ‘anthrax’ terrorism scare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the targets of a suspected terrorist plot after an ‘anthrax’ letter was sent to the royal couple at their resident in Kensington Palace. The incident has sparked a police investigation.

Counter-terrorism officers are looking into who was behind the threat to the couple, who are due to marry on May 19, the Evening Standard revealed in an exclusive. Security around the Meghan and Harry has been significantly stepped up ahead of the wedding.

It has now been revealed that Met cops rushed in when Kensington Palace received a letter for Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33. The letter was intercepted before it reached the pair. The following day, another letter was sent to the Palace of Westminster for Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Analysis taken from both letters found the powder they contained to be harmless. The investigation is ongoing, though there have been no arrests so far.

The royal couple will not downgrade their lavish wedding plans as a result of heightened security, however, and it will go ahead as planned on the same day as the FA Cup final.

“They hope this short journey [from Wembley to Windsor] will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” Kensington Palace has said.

However, it is rumored that a squad of elite soldiers will be drafted in to protect them on the day.

This is the first security incident involving Markle since the wedding was announced, although threats against the royal family are not uncommon.

