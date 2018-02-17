Twitter reacts to 4.4-magnitude earthquake shake in UK

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has struck in south Wales, with tremors reportedly felt more than 300 kilometers away in London.

The quake was recorded by the British Geological Survey (BGS) in Cwmllynfell, approximately 18 kilometers outside the Welsh city of Swansea. According to seismologists, the earthquake had a depth of 7.4 kilometers and a magnitude of 4.4. They described the event as the biggest onshore earthquake in 10 years.

SEISMIC ALERT: CWMLLYNFELL, SOUTH WALES 17 FEBRARY 2018 14:31 UTC 4.4 ML



LAT/LONG : 51.776° North / 3.837° West

GRID REF : 273.3 kmE / 210.2 kmN

DEPTH : 7.4 km

MAGNITUDE : 4.4 ML — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018

In relation to this afternoons event:



Around 3000 event of this size in the world every year



Biggest onshore UK event in 10 years, since 27 Feb 2008 Market Rasen eq 5.2 ml 16X bigger than todays event



Approx. 8 million times smaller than the magnitude 9.0 in Japan March 2011 — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018

Stephen Hicks, Earth Scientist at the University of Southampton, said such activity can be expected in the region at least once every eight years. “On average, the UK typically experiences one similar-sized earthquake every 2-8 years,” he said.

On average, the UK typically experiences one similar-sized earthquake every 2-8 years. https://t.co/mEqkaR2XRO — Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) February 17, 2018

Tremors were felt from Swansea to cities closer to the east coast of the United Kingdom. A number of people took to social media to recount their experience of the quake. Parts of Swansea University campus were evacuated as a precaution.

This map described teh local level of shaking as reported by eyewitnesses following M4.9 #earthquake in #Swanseapic.twitter.com/JVbGcEz2fa — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 17, 2018

Wow was that an earthquake in Swansea my house just shook #earthquake earthquake — jamesleonard (@jamesleonard40) February 17, 2018

Lots of people in the UK report feeling an earthquake in Swansea, Bath, Birmingham. Seems the South West of England got hit by a tremor — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 17, 2018

#earthquake swansea Epicentre confirmed as #Cwmllynfell Enjoying watching newsreaders avoiding actually saying it!😂 — Y Gymraes (@GymraesY) February 17, 2018

Did anyone else feel the earth move about 5 mins ago? Definitely a tremor here in Liverpool. I’m in a flat and it made a weird noise and moved from side to side for about ten seconds. #earthquake#tremor — Claire (@HistoryLady82) February 17, 2018

Swansea Uni Bay Campus evacuated because of the earthquake pic.twitter.com/deJFtlrqSx — Shan Black✨ (@SweetlyShan) February 17, 2018

Meanwhile, police in Wales have urged residents to only call the emergency services if they are reporting damage to a building or injuries.

There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales, there is no need to phone the emergency services unless you have something to report ie:- damage or injuries. SWP — SW Police Cardiff (@swpcardiff) February 17, 2018

