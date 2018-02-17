Twitter reacts to 4.4-magnitude earthquake shake in UK
The quake was recorded by the British Geological Survey (BGS) in Cwmllynfell, approximately 18 kilometers outside the Welsh city of Swansea. According to seismologists, the earthquake had a depth of 7.4 kilometers and a magnitude of 4.4. They described the event as the biggest onshore earthquake in 10 years.
SEISMIC ALERT: CWMLLYNFELL, SOUTH WALES 17 FEBRARY 2018 14:31 UTC 4.4 ML— BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018
LAT/LONG : 51.776° North / 3.837° West
GRID REF : 273.3 kmE / 210.2 kmN
DEPTH : 7.4 km
MAGNITUDE : 4.4 ML
In relation to this afternoons event:— BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018
Around 3000 event of this size in the world every year
Biggest onshore UK event in 10 years, since 27 Feb 2008 Market Rasen eq 5.2 ml 16X bigger than todays event
Approx. 8 million times smaller than the magnitude 9.0 in Japan March 2011
moderate #earthquake near #Swansea, #Cardiff, Southern #Wales, #UK, damage expected pic.twitter.com/ldIfh0LzOc— CATnews (@CATnewsDE) February 17, 2018
Stephen Hicks, Earth Scientist at the University of Southampton, said such activity can be expected in the region at least once every eight years. “On average, the UK typically experiences one similar-sized earthquake every 2-8 years,” he said.
On average, the UK typically experiences one similar-sized earthquake every 2-8 years. https://t.co/mEqkaR2XRO— Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) February 17, 2018
Tremors were felt from Swansea to cities closer to the east coast of the United Kingdom. A number of people took to social media to recount their experience of the quake. Parts of Swansea University campus were evacuated as a precaution.
This map described teh local level of shaking as reported by eyewitnesses following M4.9 #earthquake in #Swanseapic.twitter.com/JVbGcEz2fa— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 17, 2018
Wow was that an earthquake in Swansea my house just shook #earthquake earthquake— jamesleonard (@jamesleonard40) February 17, 2018
Lots of people in the UK report feeling an earthquake in Swansea, Bath, Birmingham. Seems the South West of England got hit by a tremor— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 17, 2018
#Swansea Earthquake. Thought and prayers pic.twitter.com/9YUCftze5f— Matthew (@SwanseaMatt) February 17, 2018
#earthquake swansea Epicentre confirmed as #Cwmllynfell Enjoying watching newsreaders avoiding actually saying it!😂— Y Gymraes (@GymraesY) February 17, 2018
Did anyone else feel the earth move about 5 mins ago? Definitely a tremor here in Liverpool. I’m in a flat and it made a weird noise and moved from side to side for about ten seconds. #earthquake#tremor— Claire (@HistoryLady82) February 17, 2018
Swansea Uni Bay Campus evacuated because of the earthquake pic.twitter.com/deJFtlrqSx— Shan Black✨ (@SweetlyShan) February 17, 2018
Meanwhile, police in Wales have urged residents to only call the emergency services if they are reporting damage to a building or injuries.
There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales, there is no need to phone the emergency services unless you have something to report ie:- damage or injuries. SWP— SW Police Cardiff (@swpcardiff) February 17, 2018
Like this story? Share it with a friend!