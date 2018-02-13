UK Police investigating 'incident' at parliament - reports

The Metropolitan Police are investigating an "incident" in parliament, according to reports. Officers are understood to be examining a "suspicious package."

The Metropolitan Police are yet to release a statement.

“The police are currently investigating an incident on the parliamentary estate," a House of Commons spokesperson said without elaborating, according to Reuters.

A "heavy" presence of officers was reported on a ministerial corridor, which is below the House of Commons chamber, and where some government ministers have their offices.

Heavy police activity around ministerial corridor... A House of Commons Spokesperson said: “The Police are currently investigating an incident on the Parliamentary Estate. — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) February 13, 2018

A police spokesman said he was not immediately able to comment.

Britain's parliament is currently in recess, which means most ministers are not in Westminster.

The Palace of Westminster was not locked down and the main Carriage Gate entrance - the scene of the attack on Westminster last March - was open as normal.

Roads surrounding parliament have not been closed off.

No huge police presence at #Westminster where they’re ‘investigating an incident’ on the Parliamentary Estate. pic.twitter.com/8fxa8lpLCE — Georgie Prodromou (@GeorgieProRadio) February 13, 2018

One police source told the Independent the fact that only the corridor and not surrounding areas has been evacuated suggests officers are not treating the incident as a high security risk.

