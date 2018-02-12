'We are coming for you’: Tory MP latest to receive sinister threat from ‘the real 48 percent’

Tory MP Andrea Leadsom has become the latest Brexiteer to be subjected to a death threat from a source using the pseudonym “the real 48 percent.” Leadsom joins six others who received threats.

The Cabinet minister was a prominent member of the Leave campaign during the 2016 EU referendum. She posted a copy of the sinister letter on Twitter, and labelled her antagonists “cowards.”

Pretty despicable whoever sent me this. We live in a democracy- death threats because you don’t agree? And unsigned? coward... pic.twitter.com/ERnRvvVxWo — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) February 12, 2018

The typed letter reads: “If you attempt to take away part of someone’s identity, there are consequences.

“We have watched as you have led us to the edge of the abyss. We will watch no longer. You have taken lives on our side. Now we will take lives on yours. We are coming for you.”

The MP has reported the threat to the police.

Leadsom is not the only one to have received such threats: At least six prominent Leave donors have received similar letters, with at least three filing official complaints with the police.

It is suspected that the sender of the letters identified the donors using an article published by Business Insider, detailing the names and donations of those who gave to the Leave campaign.

Not only prominent donors and politicians are in the crosshairs though — last week a pensioner in south west London received a similar letter, but with much nastier phrasing. Tory MP Zac Goldsmith revealed the pensioner, who lives in his constituency of Richmond Park, received the chilling letter.

“If you attempt to take away part of someone’s identity, there are consequences,” the letter to the pensioner read.

“We have watched have you have stoked the fires of Brexit and led us to this moment.

“You can no longer be tolerated. We are coming for you.

“We are going to kill you.”

The letters are signed off as from a group named ‘The Real 48 Per Cent.’ RT has reached out to a group with a similar name, called ‘We Are the 48 Percent,’ although at the time of writing they have provided no comment.

