The most British thing ever? Tory Lord dramatically resigns for being late to work (VIDEO)

International Development Minister Lord Bates dramatically quit his post in the middle of a debate on Wednesday – because he was late. His resignation prompted yells of “NO!” from members of the House of Lords.

The Tory peer sparked confusion when he gave an over-the-top apology for not being on time to answer questions from the dispatch box, missing a question from Labour’s Baroness of Burtersett.

“I have always believed we should rise to the highest possible standards of courtesy and respect in responding on behalf the government to the legitimate questions of the legislature,” he said.

“I am thoroughly ashamed of not being in my place and therefore I shall be offering my resignation to the prime minister with immediate effect.”

As Bates turned and walked out of the chamber, peers yelled “NO!”

After he left, Labour Baroness Smith insisted Bates had no reason to resign for the “minor discourtesy” and all that was needed was an apology.

Toby Young:

"I once dressed as a women in an attempt to assault lesbians. No of course I don't resign."



Boris:

"My mistake could land a British citizen 7 more years in Iranian jail. Fuck you, I'm staying."



Lord Bates:

"Sorry I'm late everybody I resign with immediate effect." pic.twitter.com/FLJvom7RHw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 31, 2018

Lord Bates apparently did so because he was late to answer a question at the dispatch box...if that's the new bar for resignation....I reckon quite a few might be in trouble 😏 https://t.co/KEe7AW31xC — Giles Dilnot (@reporterboy) January 31, 2018

Who says politicians aren't honourable? Lord Bates quits the Government frontbench after arriving 15 seconds late to answer a question. https://t.co/hhuiZKG0s4 — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) January 31, 2018

Lord Bates: Sorry I was late here's my resignation.



Theresa May: Tory policies have led to the deaths of 120k people. pic.twitter.com/V84UwsFhQw — Alan Hyland🌹 (@HylandAlan) January 31, 2018

As a minister of state in the Department for International Development, Bates has responsibility for areas including the British overseas territories and the United Nations.

This is not the first time he has resigned for an unusual reason. In March 2016, he resigned as Minister of State at the Home Office in order to undertake a 2000-mile solo walk from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro.

