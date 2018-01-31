Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, accused of rape, arrested in Paris

An Oxford professor accused of rape has been arrested in Paris. Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan has had multiple rape allegations made against him since November, and was suspended by the world’s top university as a result.

The senior research fellow of St. Antony’s College was accused in November of rape by French author Henda Ayari. She alleges that Ramadan violently assaulted her in a Paris hotel room in 2012 following one of his lectures.

“He literally threw himself on me like a wild beast,” Ayari said. He “strangled me… I really thought I was dying, I was certain tonight that if I kept pushing him he would kill me.”

Ayari’s allegations against the controversial Islamic essayist inspired another victim to come forward. She told Le Monde and Le Parisien about the alleged attack, which bore similarities to Ayari’s account: a meeting on the sidelines of a conference after a written correspondence with the Islamologist, followed by an extremely violent assault after meeting in person for a few minutes.

Ramadan was also accused of sexually assaulting teenage students in Switzerland during the 1980s and ’90s, but has categorically denied all allegations leveled against him.

