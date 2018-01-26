ICYMI: Feeling left out of Generation Snowflake? Here’s your guide to being offended by everything

Life is confusing in 2018. There are times when everyone around you is offended by something, and you feel left out because common sense has kicked in, you’ve remained calm, and got on with your life.

This is a horrible situation to be in.

So, in case you’ve recently discovered that you’re not offended by statues, history, the TV show ‘Friends,’ or people’s sexual preferences, #ICYMI is here with a brief guide to fitting in with Generation Snowflake.

