UK defence secretary drops latest fear bomb, casually warns Russia is planning mass murder

UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is really settling into his job, and started the weekend early by scaring the hell out of the British public by claiming Russia could cause “thousands and thousands and thousands” of deaths.

Why stop there? Why not millions of deaths? Or trillions? Gazillions?

“What they [Russia] are looking at doing is they are going to be thinking ‘How can we just cause so much pain to Britain?’” Williamson said. “Damage its economy, rip its infrastructure apart, actually cause thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths, but actually have an element of creating total chaos within the country.”

Firstly, congratulations on your ongoing efforts to speak English, Mr Williamson – you’re getting very close to fluency, keep it up.

Secondly, if Russia really wanted to cause chaos in Britain, it wouldn’t worry about damaging some power lines, it would simply donate to the Tory party’s reelection fund.

This isn’t even the first time this week Williamson has been behind scaremongering using Russia. He deployed the nation’s top general on Monday to use Moscow as a reason to push for more funding from the government. Will someone please give the man some money?!

If we’re all honest, there is a good chance that Russia is making contingency plans in the event of conflict, because, y’know, that is what militaries tend to do, especially when the defence secretary of another nation spends his time talking up war against you.

For example, those weapons that Williamson wants to buy for Britain’s military aren’t for international tickling contests. They’re part of contingency plans to cause thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths, should they have to.

The huge aircraft carriers Britain is aiming to put to sea tend to cause a certain amount of chaos and death when they park up next to a sandy country somewhere.

Those trident missiles? Guess what they could do, Gavin.

The talk of war is coming from the West, not the east. Even on BBC Radio 4’s Today program this morning, a reporter suggested that some people may describe

Williamson’s words as “alarmist.” Yeah, a f***ing great klaxon alarm.

The threat basically suggests Russia wants to unplug Britain. “They are looking at these things because they are saying these are the ways that we can hurt Britain,” Williamson said.

“If we lost our interconnectors, which would be something that we know that they are looking at, there would be 3 million homes without electricity. In a few years’ time there will be 8 million homes that would be dependent.

“If you could imagine the domestic and industrial chaos that this would actually cause. What they would do is cause the chaos and then step back. This is the real threat that I believe the country is facing at the moment.”

It’s a real mystery what Williamson thinks would happen then. After the globe’s biggest financial center has been unplugged, the chaos wouldn’t stop at the English Channel – it would go global, and Russia’s on the globe too.

It cannot be underlined enough that this rhetoric is aimed solely at seeding fear in the government and population. These latest comments are so severe, it suggests that it’s now fair game to say anything about Russia, because no one seems to care whether it’s either true, or acceptable.

By Simon Rite, RT

