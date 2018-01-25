HomeUK News

‘Don’t you dare’: New York Times blasted over NHS ‘hit’ piece

Get short URL
‘Don’t you dare’: New York Times blasted over NHS ‘hit’ piece
© Jochen Sand / Global Look Press
A New York Times ‘hit’ piece on the demise of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) has sparked uproar among UK nationals, who said the US publication shouldn’t “dare” slam the “national treasure.”

The opinion piece features one furious NHS health worker after another, complaining that the public health service – introduced by the Labour government post-World War II – is not giving “people the care they need.”

The article starts with a bleak description of the current conditions of staff and the cash-strapped NHS, highlighting reports of frail people having to wait for up to 12 hours in emergency wards before they are tended to, and of non-urgent operations being postponed.

It invariably points to the toll Brexit and the deriving uncertainty surrounding EU citizens’ rights is having on the NHS, citing that almost 10,000 nurses quit their jobs in the year following the EU referendum in June 2016.

Not one of the piece's interviewees specifically cite government cuts as the problem behind the NHS' crisis, despite Tory-implemented austerity often cited as one of the key reasons behind the services demise. The demotion of said information was noted on Twitter. 

Brits swiftly took to social media to hit out at the piece, with one user writing that“no other government” should feel entitled to slate the “utterly invaluable service.”

Another Twitter user asked why a US publication was running a hit piece on the UK’s NHS in the first place.

While dozens of people spoke up for their cherished health service when the NYT put out a tweet asking for patients and families of patients who used the NHS to describe their own experiences.

One person said:

While another suggested the US shouldn’t be pointing the finger at the UK when its own private health care system leaves people “destitute.”

Another called the article an “American anti-NHS campaign.”

Some conceded that the NHS is suffering an unprecedented crisis, with reports of hospitals lacking vital equipment to treat patients, a staff shortage that has led to undergraduate medical students being called to intervene, and the four-hour limit to treat A&E patients being systematically missed.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.