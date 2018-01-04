LIVE ITV news bulletin forced off air by fire alarm (VIDEO)

ITV News at 10 was forced to stop broadcasting after a fire alarm went off during a LIVE bulletin. Presenter Tom Bradby told viewers they had to interrupt the program and leave the studio.

“We still have a fire alarm here and we’re not quite sure what to do about it, so I’m really, really sorry about this, but I’m afraid we have to evacuate the building,” Bradby said.

He added: “These things happen and unfortunately it’s happened tonight and we have no choice, so I really apologise. We’ll get back to you with the rest of the programme if we possibly can, but for now it’s goodnight.”

The screen then showed a holding page which read: “We’re sorry for the disruption.

"We’re working hard to fix the issue and we will return to normal programming soon.”

News At 10 on @ITV has been stopped due to a fire alarm! That’s a first I can’t remember seeing before. pic.twitter.com/TNezYJULpY — Karl Heasman (@karlheasman) January 3, 2018

It was later confirmed that it was a false alarm and no one was injured. The channel went back on air less than ten minutes later.

After the show, Bradby tweeted: “Sorry about the disruption tonight. False alarm, it seems. Words fail me.”

Sorry about the disruption tonight. False alarm, it seems. Words fail me. — tom bradby (@tombradby) January 3, 2018

The alarm can be heard going off in the studio just as news was being reported of yet another Twitter spat between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over nuclear weapons.

One Twitter user, Rebekah, said: “Nothing quite as eerie as watching the @itvnews at 10 report on the worrying eagerness of @realDonaldTrump to use his #NuclearButton – when the live programme is interrupted by fire alarms and a polite apology from the news presenter explaining he will need to evacuate.”

An ITV News spokesperson said: “We apologise for the interruption during the live broadcast of News at Ten this evening due to a fire alarm in the building.

“All staff were safely evacuated according to fire drill procedures.”